A Michigan school district has warned parents that someone in an unmarked school bus has reportedly been trying to pick up children on their way to school.
National

Someone driving a fake school bus has been trying to pick up kids, schools say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 19, 2017 8:37 AM

A Michigan school district has warned parents that someone driving an unmarked school bus tried to pick up children Thursday in some neighborhoods.

Van Buren Public Schools alerted parents Thursday to the incidents. “Do not allow your students to approach any bus not clearly marked with Van Buren Public Schools on it,” advised the statement posted by Pam Johnson, administrative assistant to the superintendent.

The district serves Ypsilanti and Van Buren townships adjacent to the city of Ypsilanti, Mich., east of Ann Arbor.

Police in Van Buren told Fox2 the driver of the bus, which is yellow and unmarked, took off when a parent approached the vehicle. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office also is aware of the situation, the district said.

Parents responded to a district Facebook post on the incidents with alarm. “This is horrible is this also part of this human trafficking? This makes u scared to even let ur kids out...” one wrote.

We just received a report that an UNMARKED bus was out in Ypsilanti Township trying to pick up students. This is not...

Posted by Van Buren Public Schools on Thursday, October 19, 2017

