Screen grab from Twitter
Screen grab from Twitter

National

She fired her daughter for bashing the police. But her coffee shop couldn’t be saved

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 11:34 AM

LYNN, Mass.

The owner of a Massachusetts coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells The Daily Item she is closing “so I can stop being harassed.”

Kato Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page last weekend that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. During the ensuing back-and-forth, she called police bullies and racists.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She invited officers to the shop Monday for coffee.

The police did not show, and the usual morning crowd never materialized, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video