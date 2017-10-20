He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making Pause 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 2:11 Hank is finally a free dog 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 3:05 Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:38 Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 1:39 Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC 3:00 Former Evergreen police chief on need for rifles, differences with administration Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police