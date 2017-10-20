They fell in love, but wound up marrying others. 56 years later, they meet again.

More Videos 2:11 Hank is finally a free dog Pause 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 3:05 Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:38 Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 16:00 Olympia City Council, Position 7 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A love story 60+ years in the making William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

