Fast food chain Burger King has released a new PSA/advertisement that spotlights bullied burgers and bullied kids.
Fast food chain Burger King has released a new PSA/advertisement that spotlights bullied burgers and bullied kids. Nick Ut Associated Press
Fast food chain Burger King has released a new PSA/advertisement that spotlights bullied burgers and bullied kids. Nick Ut Associated Press

National

We’re more likely to report a ‘bullied’ burger than a bullied kid, Burger King finds

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 21, 2017 11:48 AM

Burger King has conducted a social experiment in a new PSA that lends poignant perspective to the bullying problem in this country.

In a video titled “Bullying Jr.” employees in the kitchen bully burgers, giving them a good mangling with a downward punch before wrapping them and serving them, while kids are simultaneously bullied in a crowded Burger King dining room.

Customers complained about their “bullied” burger 95 percent of the time, while only 12 percent of patrons who witnessed bullying in the dining room bothered to do anything about it, Burger King found.

The video’s Tuesday release coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month, and according to a post on Burger King’s Facebook page that had been shared over 2,100 times as of Saturday morning, they conducted the experiment “to showcase just how often bullying is ignored.”

“It’s been hard for me to stand up for other people, because I feel like I’m already a target,” one boy says in the video.

“It’s just easier to do nothing,” says another.

More than one out of every five students reported being bullied, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. Burger King’s video cites nobully.org, which itself cites a 2014 UNICEF study that found 30 percent of students worldwide are bullied each year.

Pacer.org cites studies that say that only 64 percent of children who are bullied report it, but simply having someone step in and say something could decrease bullying by more than half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video