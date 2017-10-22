Cops say this robbery suspect couldn’t have made their jobs much easier

A man accused of robbing a KFC caught the attention of Medford, Ore., police when they saw him racing down a street lugging a cash register, officers say.
“In police work, that is what we call a clue,” police wrote on Facebook.
Police say Sean Reed, 27, robbed a KFC with a gun at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and stole two cash registers before running away. Officers responding to the incident spotted Reed fleeing down a nearby street with one of the cash registers and apprehended him.
Officers found the second cash register nearby, wrote police.
“Glad to have a quick arrest in this case,” police wrote.
Jail records indicate Reed is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail on a parole violation from an earlier identity theft case, reported The Medford Mail Tribune.
