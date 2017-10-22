Initial reports from a Michigan school district that an unmarked bus had tried to pick up children Thursday turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, school officials say.
Initial reports from a Michigan school district that an unmarked bus had tried to pick up children Thursday turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, school officials say. LM Otero The Associated Press
Initial reports from a Michigan school district that an unmarked bus had tried to pick up children Thursday turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, school officials say. LM Otero The Associated Press

National

Reports of fake school bus turn out to be case of mistaken identity, schools say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 22, 2017 1:17 PM

The news was alarming: Someone in an unmarked school bus had tried to pick up children Thursday near Ypsilanti, Mich., and sped off when a parent tried to investigate.

But it turned out to have been a mix-up, Van Buren Public Schools officials reported. The bus came from a new transportation provider for a nearby school, according a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Van Buren Public Schools was notified by the Washtenaw Sheriff's Office that the unmarked bus this morning was a new...

Posted by Van Buren Public Schools on Thursday, October 19, 2017

“We were reassured that it wasn’t anyone trying to abscond with our students,” Pam Johnson, an administrative assistant to Van Buren’s superintendent, told The Detroit Free Press.

The district serves Ypsilanti and Van Buren townships adjacent to the city of Ypsilanti, Mich., east of Ann Arbor.

Earlier Thursday, the district had posted a message to Facebook warning parents of the reported unmarked school bus. “Do not allow your students to approach any bus not clearly marked with Van Buren Public Schools on it,” advised the statement. Police and sheriff’s officials also said they were investigating the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video