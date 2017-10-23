Medic receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam heroics in Operation Tailwind

More Videos 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Pause 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on UCLA: 'They got a lot of weapons … a lot of speed.' 2:11 Hank is finally a free dog 2:22 Russell Wilson on his trick-play TD to Richardson, go-ahead score to Baldwin at NYG 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 0:54 Olympia Pet Emergency moving back to Lacey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House

