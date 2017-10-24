Images of 7-year-old Tru.
Images of 7-year-old Tru. Screenshot from Jacqui Heinrich

‘My daughter was assaulted’: State program shaved a 7-year-old’s head for ‘hygiene’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 24, 2017 11:20 AM

When Denise Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter Tru came home from a state-run program, the young girl was missing something — her long hair, often styled into a pair of ponytails.

According to Boston 7 News, Tru attends Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts. The state-run program is described on its website as “a co-ed intensive group home for children ages 5-11 … where children can develop skills to manage complex trauma or mental health symptoms.”

It didn’t take long for Robinson to learn that a volunteer at Little Heroes buzzed her daughter’s hair to the point where she is nearly bald, Boston 7 News reported.

The mother told NECN that she didn’t receive a phone call or any warning that someone at the school was going to shave Tru’s head. And Robinson said when she confronted an employee about it, according to WCVB5, they simply said they had a right to shave her head for hygienic reasons.

Robinson told Boston 25 News that her daughter, who is biracial, didn’t want the haircut, adding that “I feel like my daughter was assaulted and violated” by having her head shaved.

Now Robinson is suing the program, according to CBS Boston.

“The volunteer informed this seven-year-old biracial child that by shaving her head, her hair would grow back straight,” Richard Kendell, an attorney for Robinson, told CBS Boston. “I find that appalling.”

News of the incident quickly spread, eventually gaining nearly 40,000 shares in a now-viral tweet, which includes an alleged Facebook status from Robinson.

Many were quick to respond with outrage, questioning if it was racially motivated.

But the program at least partially defended its actions for the time being. A statement from the school, as reported by Buzzfeed, said “the program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children. Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene.”

“A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken,” it added.

But Robinson isn’t buying the explanation.

“There was no hygienic reason to shave my child's head,” she said to WCVB5. “No lice, no bed bugs, no rasta locks.”

