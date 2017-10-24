Dad says he took child’s body out of home after thinking she choked to death on milk, affidavit shows

0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Pause

2:37 Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG

2:11 Hank is finally a free dog

1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail

2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

1:39 Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC

3:00 Former Evergreen police chief on need for rifles, differences with administration

1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2