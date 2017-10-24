She thought she would be modeling. Then he forced her into sex slavery, prosecutors say

She had come from Orlando, Fla., all the way to Fort Lauderdale to model swimsuits for a photo shoot — and that’s what she was expecting to do when she got picked up at a bus stop on June 12, police say.
But instead, Robert Miner, 27, brought the 22-year-old woman to a hotel, where he took out a knife and threatened her with it as he sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records reviewed by the Sun Sentinel.
And it wasn’t the first time: Miner is accused of recruiting and exploiting at least five women as sex slaves, arrest records referenced by the Sun Sentinel show. Miner was arrested last week in Jacksonville, and then was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“The facts of this case are appalling—that anyone is charged with forcing another human being into the sex trade,” Bondi said in a statement last week following the arrest.
To find victims, Miner would place advertisements online saying that he was looking to hire dancers and companions. But when women responded to the ads, they were forced — with threats of violence — to have sex with men for money, according to the attorney general’s office.
Miner would use backpage.com to sell the women for sex, according to his arrest record.
Over a four day period, Miner allegedly forced one woman to have sex with 100 men, according to CBS 12.
More than $225,000 in cash had been deposited in Miner’s bank account since January 2015, when he allegedly began exploiting women for sex — despite the fact that he never had a legitimate source of income, according to financial records cited by the attorney general.
Those records also show that Miner sometimes paid for multiple hotel rooms in different cities all on the same nights.
Miner has been charged with several counts of human trafficking, as well as deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering and structuring transactions.
He’s also been charged with branding, armed sexual battery, unlawful use of a two-way device and renting a room for prostitution.
If convicted, he could face life in prison.
