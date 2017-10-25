Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Fresno County Jail. She was pulled over Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 with her infant child.
This gang member got arrested. Why are strangers offering to pay her bail?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

October 25, 2017 8:38 AM

A woman described by police as a gang member was arrested on a weapon charge after a vehicle containing her and her infant child was pulled over by officers.

But it was the jail mugshot of 20-year-old Mirella Ponce, posted on Facebook by the Fresno Police Department, that really grabbed people’s attention. As of Wednesday morning, the post had nearly 3,000 shares.

Officers pulled over the vehicle Monday in the 2500 block of East White Avenue. Police described Ponce of as TRG gang member and said two other gang members were in the vehicle.

Among the numerous comments on the Fresno police Facebook post, one of the most popular read: “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.”

Other commenters offered to pay her bail. “Ima just go bail her out. Free this hot gangster chick,” one said.

A commenter with the name Tiffani DaDon tried to offer some context: “The girl is pretty but she wrong for riding dirty with her baby. Very simple.”

Ponce does not smile in the mugshot but stares into the camera.

Tattoos on her neck and chest are visible, including a red rose inked by her throat. Another tattoo says: “Love is Pain.”

In addition to the mugshot of Ponce, Fresno police shared a photo of Ponce’s purple gun, which also generated strong reaction.

“I don’t know what’s cuter, her or this gun,” one commenter wrote.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

