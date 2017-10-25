Janie McCoy’s assault, while she was holding her 6-month-old son, was caught on tape — and has been viewed millions of times.
Janie McCoy’s assault, while she was holding her 6-month-old son, was caught on tape — and has been viewed millions of times. Screenshot from Facebook

‘My baby is 6 months old,’ she shouted, shielding him as teens attacked her, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 25, 2017 6:08 PM

She was sitting on a swing set, rocking back and forth with her baby, when a group of girls began to verbally harass her, YouTube video shows.

“Somebody get her baby,” one of the girls can be heard saying.

Moments later, as they started to attack her, the woman holding the baby pleaded with the teen girls who were circling around her.

“My baby is 6-months-old,” she shouted, cradling the child in her arms, as another video of the incident — this one posted on Facebook — shows.

Moments later, a girl strikes her, barely missing the child.

“I tried to get away from the situation and, as you can see, they struck me anyways,” Janie McCoy, the mother who was struck in the video, told KSLA. The incident occurred in Broken Bow, Okla. six days ago, after McCoy had been invited to a friend’s house.

On Tuesday, after the video had been seen millions of times on Facebook, Oklahoma police arrested a teenage girl in connection with the attack, according to KFOR.

The video posted on Facebook has been shared thousands of times. McCoy’s father, Jeremy, posted the video on Facebook because days after the attack police had not taken action, his daughter said.

Video shows that McCoy tried to walk away once the blows began. But then one of the girls caught on video says “I don’t give a” – before breaking off to hit McCoy in the face yet again.

The girl follows McCoy to the doorway of a home and strikes one more time.

McCoy told KSLA that she sustained bruises and a broken lip. Her son was unharmed.

No one else has been arrested in the case, according to FOX 31.

A longer video of the incident was posted on YouTube — this one with language some may find offensive.

