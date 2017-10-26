Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream
Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream
Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream

National

He's VP of the student senate. But that might change after he sat for the pledge.

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 6:58 AM

CLEMSON, SC

Clemson University’s student Senate voted Monday to impeach the student government’s vice president, who recently refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Student senators voted 40-18 to impeach Vice President Jaren Stewart. Stewart was out of town Monday at a conference in Washington, D.C., the Anderson Independent Mail reports.

An impeachment trial for Stewart will be set for a later date. If successful, Stewart will be removed from office.

Student Sen. Miller Hoffman, who introduced the impeachment resolution, said his motion was made because of misconduct allegations against Stewart, dating from his time as a resident assistant in a dormitory, the Clemson Tiger reports.

Hoffman denied his motion was motivated by Stewart’s pledge protest or race. Stewart is black. Hoffman is white.

“Such a narrative is without evidence and completely untrue,” Hoffman said.

Stewart and other students sat through the Pledge of Allegiance at a Sept. 25 student government meeting – a protest that was continued at Monday’s meeting by others. In September, Stewart said students sat through the pledge in solidarity with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial oppression.

More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks 3:43

'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks 2:47

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks

Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot 2:25

Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 2:02

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Eric Garland/McClatchy

Hoffman introduced a similar impeachment resolution against Stewart at the Senate’s Oct. 9 meeting. That motion also passed, but the Senate president ruled the motion didn’t win the required two-thirds vote. That ruling later was found to be in error, leading to Monday’s revote.

Other senators objected to the revote because Stewart was absent, as were the student body president and attorney general. They argued Stewart should be able to question the impeachment accusations before the vote.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks 3:43

'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks 2:47

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks

Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot 2:25

Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 2:02

Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video