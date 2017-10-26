More Videos

  • Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75

    The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage.

National

Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 26, 2017 9:37 AM

Dramatic surveillance footage of Sunday’s fatal multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Madison County, Kentucky, has been released.

The video shows a truck swerving in a northbound lane and plywood from the truck detaching and flying into southbound lanes toward American Haul Storage, where the footage was taken.

The truck driver was identified as Billy Ray Berry, 54, of Waynesboro, Tenn. Berry died at a hospital.

After the truck swerved near a Richmond exit, Berry hit a car and went into the median, police said.

Police said several other vehicles also crashed and several people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Interstate 75 in that area were closed between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., police said.

Beth Musgrave contributed to this story.

