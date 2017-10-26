Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 2:47 Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks Pause 2:25 Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:01 Astros fans excited after World Series Game 2 win, but Dodgers fans keep hope alive 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

