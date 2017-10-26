Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris were charged Wednesday with murder in connection with the August death of their son, Sterling.
Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris were charged Wednesday with murder in connection with the August death of their son, Sterling.
Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris were charged Wednesday with murder in connection with the August death of their son, Sterling.

National

Their son was found rotting in a baby swing, police say. He was 4 months old

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 26, 2017 10:50 AM

In August, authorities in Alta Vista, Iowa, found 4-month-old Sterling Koehn in a baby swing in his home, his little body rotting and infested with maggots.

His parents — Cheyanne Harris, 20, and Zachary Koehn, 28 — were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child endangerment on Wednesday.

A medical examiner found maggots in Sterling’s clothing and skin that suggested he hadn’t had a diaper change, a bath or been moved from the swing in more than a week.

Court records indicate the child weighed less than 7 pounds, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports.

“The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,” a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy wrote in court records seeking charges against the parents, the newspaper reported.

Deputies and medics found the baby dead on the afternoon of Aug. 30 in the couple’s apartment after Koehn called authorities.

He reportedly told police that Harris had fed the baby around 9 a.m. and everything was OK until he checked on him again about two hours later and found the baby was dead.

Their statements didn’t square with evidence suggesting the baby hadn’t been moved from the swing in more than a week.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, naming failure to provide critical care as the cause of death, the Courier reported.

The parents face mandatory life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video