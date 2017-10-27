A student found a noose hanging at a high school. Then two more appeared, police say

North Carolina Police said they’ve found the source of a noose hung at Davie County High School in Mocksville, North Carolina, earlier this week.
Then two more copycat nooses appeared, the Davie County School district confirmed Tuesday in a series of Facebook posts.
“Yesterday a picture of a noose in a restroom was circulated on social media. School administration was made aware of the picture and immediately began working with law enforcement to investigate. The display of a hate symbol was completely unacceptable and such behavior will not be tolerated. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken as a result of this incident.
Today, two copycats emerged and we continue to work with law enforcement to identify those individuals responsible.”
Police also said there were rumors of threats circulating, but later concluded that students weren’t in danger and notified parents.
The Davie County Sheriff’s Office told WFMY in a statement that they’ve investigated rumors relating to the incident.
“The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is aware of rumors and social media innuendo concerning threats of violent activity that is supposed to occur at the High School. There are no substantiated threats at this time. The rumors have been traced back to a student, and it appears that this was a joke,” the statement said.
Nooses have been used as symbols of racial hatred and domestic terrorism, alluding to the many historical lynchings of African-Americans in the U.S. The symbols have appeared at offices, universities and museums across the U.S. recently.
According to WXII, 300 students left the school early Tuesday and at least 50 more students were absent Wednesday when compared to an average school day.
Students and parents said they were shaken by the noose sightings.
“For them to say it’s a Halloween prank, it’s not,” Amie Allison, a parent of a student at the high school told WXII. “A lot of people don’t understand the history of the noose that’s not never been through it.
“The history of the noose is painful. It brings back scars; even though I didn’t have to live through it, my mother and father had to go through it. I would not want my kids to go through it because they were raised not to see color. If your kids are not taught to love, they will be eventually taught to hate.”
LaToyia Doulin, a student at the school, told WXII that the nooses were hung to provoke the student body.
“They want us to react. That’s the reason why they’re doing this; they want us to react,” Doulin said. “But at the end of the day, we can’t do that. We got opportunities for ourselves; we’re trying to graduate. We can’t get into no trouble. I have friends that want to react, but they can’t.”
