His new student ID says ‘Lightning-Kachow-McQ.’ That hurts trans students, some say

At first, it may have seemed like a harmless joke to Tyler Roope.
Roope, a student at UCLA, tweeted that he changed the name on his student ID to “Lightning-Kachow-McQ.”
He was able to do that because of a new policy at the school, which allows students to put their preferred name on the front of their BruinCards, according to the Daily Bruin.
“The boundaries had to be tested and I can't believe this actually worked,” he tweeted out with a picture of his old and updated ID cards, as well as an email notifying him about the change. “My professors now legally have to call me this.”
“Kachow boys,” he ended his tweet, seemingly referencing a tagline of the main character of the “Cars” movie, Lightning McQueen.
The boundaries had to be tested and I can't believe this actually worked. My professors now legally have to call me this.— Tyler Roope (@tylerroope) October 26, 2017
Kachow boys pic.twitter.com/7TMQOwGJdW
Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh, president of UCLA’s Undergraduate Student Association Council, told the Daily Bruin that the disconnect between one’s preferred name and legal name “is an issue faced by many transgender and international students on campus.”
Since July, students have been able to use their preferred names on their BruinCards. Returning students can update their BruinCards by registering their preferred name through MyUCLA and paying a $5 fee for a replacement card. Andy Talajkowski said they feel more validated and acknowledged after changing their name on their new BruinCard. ( @amydiixon)
And that’s why many took to Twitter to call out Roope, arguing that his quirky name change is far from funny — and instead hurts transgender students.
This is why trans folk, non binary folk, and international students have such a hard time being recognized by their real or chosen name. https://t.co/2hhb10j5Qy— Mimi MeBOO (@_aemetu) October 26, 2017
Don't take advantage of avenues that weren't created with you in mind. It harms folks who need it.— Mimi MeBOO (@_aemetu) October 26, 2017
Abusing a system intended for international students and trans/nb students is wrong. This isn't funny.— lynn @ blizzcon (@palancedin) October 27, 2017
Thanks for making it even more difficult for us trans and nonbinary folks' name changes to be taken seriously.— C⋆ (@emoglobins) October 27, 2017
to help make us comfortable& make it harder4 us to be taken seriously. “What’s ur real name” they ask, then say “lol call me spaghet fuckr!”— anson (@humanztour) October 27, 2017
But not everyone understands why it’s a big deal. To them, Roope was just trying to be humorous.
First, this is hilarious. Second of all if you think Tyler Roope is making your life harder, and that he knows no struggles, I’m disgusted.— Paul Zappia (@paulzappiano) October 28, 2017
What pain does it cause anyone? It's literally only impacting him since it's his ID. Why can't he go by what he feels like too?— Nate (@natehorne98) October 28, 2017
its not affecting anyone other than himself ‘abusing the system’ babe hes not makin fun of anyone who is nb trans hes just havin a good time— clem (@saddwank) October 28, 2017
Roope, who originally wrote “this literally impacts nothing and I’m sorry you’re offended,” later took to Twitter to apologize.
Hi! I would like to apologize if this offended you or anyone for that matter. However, I can assure you this isn't at the expense of anyone— Tyler Roope (@tylerroope) October 28, 2017
As more transgender people continue to come out and live openly, there has been growing conversation over how to make ID cards and official documents more inclusive of different identities.
According to Campus Pride, there are 249 colleges and universities that allow students to use their chosen names — instead of their legal ones — on official campus documents.
In June, Washington, D.C., started issuing gender-neutral driver’s licenses and ID cards that allowed residents to identify as a third gender outside of the male-female binary options, The Washington Post reported. The following month, Oregon became the first state to allow people to have a non-gendered ID or license, NBC News reported.
California passed a similar law earlier this month, which will also enable its residents to select a third gender option starting next September, Business Insider reported.
Comments