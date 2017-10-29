Video captures an inmate brutally beating her for 43 seconds. Why didn’t anyone help?

More Videos 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title Pause 2:40 Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 0:47 Vizcaino perfect in win over UCLA 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

