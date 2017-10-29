Fire and racist graffiti damage predominately black church in Kansas City

More Videos 2:42 Prison officer describes her brutal assault while watching the video of it Pause 3:45 Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed 2:40 Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 0:47 Vizcaino perfect in win over UCLA 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:34 Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen "in every way" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star