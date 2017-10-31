She gave poisoned milk to her husband – but then he shared it, officials say

A Pakistani woman angry at being forced into an arranged marriage hatched a plot to kill her new husband by poisoning him with milk, the BBC reported.
But the milk — intended to kill one man — led to the death of at least 13 people and sicked more than a dozen others, according to the BBC and local media reports.
Asiya Bibi, 20, was reportedly married against her will in September. After an attempt to flee and and return to her home failed, she concocted a plot to poison her husband with tainted milk, the Telegraph reported.
Bibi, along with a man who is supposedly her lover and his aunt, created the poisoned milk and gave it to her husband, reported the Pakistani broadcaster Geo News – but the husband didn’t drink the milk immediately.
Instead, he used the milk to make a savory yogurt drink called lassi, which was then served to the man’s family. At least 13 have died from the poisoning so far, including the husband, the Telegraph reported. Geo News reported the death toll as 15, including a seven-year-old girl. At least another 12 people remain in the hospital and are being treated, reported Sky News.
Bibi, along with her alleged lover and the aunt, were all arrested and charged with murder, the Times of India reported, and have denied all charges.
Both forced and underage marriages and poisonings are not uncommon in the region. According to UNICEF, more than 1 in 5 Pakistani girls are married before the age of 18, even though child marriage is technically illegal under Pakistani law, Reuters reported. Pakistan also accounted for nearly 44 percent of forced marriages recorded by the UK’s Forced Marriage Unit, which tracks forced marriages among British nationals, according to the agency’s statistics.
In the summer of 2016, at least 33 people were killed, including five children, after a man poisoned pastries after an argument with his brother, reported Agence France-Presse. Just in September, a newlywed couple in Punjab mysteriously died after apparently swallowing poison pills, The Express Tribune reported. Police ruled the deaths suicides, though the father of the husband alleged the two had been poisoned by the family of the bride.
