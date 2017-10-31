She strapped her 9-year-old on top of a moving car — ‘but only for a short time,’ she says

A Wisconsin woman could face 10 years in prison — and all over a plastic swimming pool and a 30-second minivan ride.
But it wasn’t just any car ride, police say, and that’s why she’s in trouble: Amber Schmunk, 28, of Fredonia, Wisc., allegedly told her 9-year-old son to get on the roof of the car and hold the pool down as she drove, according to WTMJ.
Schmunk even strapped the child to the roof, according to a police report reviewed by the Ozaukee Press.
The incident occurred on Sept. 9, WISN reports, after the mother bought a molded plastic pool. Schmunk admitted to police that she did have her son ride on the roof of the car, “but only for a short time, maybe 20-30 seconds,” she said, WTMJ reported.
She’s been charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety — and, if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to WISN.
She “decided to put the pool on top of the minivan, but had no way to strap it down, so she had her child climb on the roof and hold it down while she drove,” according to a police report reviewed by WTMJ.
Someone witnessed the incident and called 911, WISN reported.
“I don’t know what she’s doing,” the caller can be heard saying in a 911 recording obtained by WISN.
The caller followed Schmunk and her minivan with the child on top after calling police. But then Schmunk pulled over, WISN reported, and removed the 9-year-old and the pool from the roof, and put both in the vehicle.
She then drove on, but got pulled over by police, WISN reported. She told police that she thought having her son on the roof would be “OK” and that there hadn’t been enough room in her vehicle.
Neighbors in Ozaukee County, Wisc. weren’t impressed.
“That woman needs to think the safety of her children,” Barbara Sellin, a neighbor, told Fox 6.
Schmunk told police that she had her son sit on the roof with the pool because her father had her do similar stunts as a child, according to the Ozaukee Press.
“As a grandparent right now, I mean, I know the kids have to be strapped in. That's just common sense. You love your kids and take care of them. To put a kid on top of the car is beyond ridiculous,” Sellin told Fox 6.
Schmunk’s first court appearance will be Nov. 14, per WISN.
