Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet featured a photo of his daughter, Chloe, dressed in a police officer’s costume and holding a half-full candy basket.
Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet featured a photo of his daughter, Chloe, dressed in a police officer’s costume and holding a half-full candy basket. Screen capture from Twitter
Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet featured a photo of his daughter, Chloe, dressed in a police officer’s costume and holding a half-full candy basket. Screen capture from Twitter

National

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s taking away his kid’s candy because, you know, socialism

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 8:52 AM

Donald Trump Jr. understands the whole Halloween concept of strangers handing out free candy, right?

A lot of people wondered about that after he tweeted Tuesday about redistributing his daughter’s Halloween candy to teach her about socialism.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism,” he tweeted along with a photo of his daughter in a police officer’s costume holding a half-full candy bucket.

He was, presumably, joking. But people’s eyes rolled waaaay back in their heads.

Trump’s tweet incited nearly 60,000 comments, some of which took a shot at a grammatical error in his tweet.

People scolded him for using his child to take a political shot.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is no fan of Trump Sr. and his politics, went off on Junior.

Others wondered whether he even knows what socialism is.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video