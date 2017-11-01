‘It’s okay to cry.’ A video captures a new dad consoling his son at a doctor’s visit

More Videos 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained Pause 0:40 Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:24 Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 0:38 Ben Burr-Kirven on how he has become UW’s leading tackler 0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee

