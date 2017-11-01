Winemakers warming to reality of climate change, but issue is sensitive

More Videos 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Pause 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 1:09 Lowcountry kids reveal their Halloween candy preferences 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:24 Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 0:40 Pettis on Browning: ‘He’s always going’ 0:40 Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween 3:13 Pete Carroll on Seahawks acquiring LT Duane Brown, getting back CB Jeremy Lane 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com