What will help prevent sexual assault? Expanding use of fossil fuels, Rick Perry says

More Videos 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained Pause 1:31 Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:24 Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 3:11 LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN

Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN