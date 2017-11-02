In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York.
Hershey’s unveils first major new bar in 20 years – and it’s lacking signature ingredient

By Kalin Kipling

November 02, 2017 10:31 AM

After 20 years, The Hershey Co. is releasing a new bar.

The company has been around for 117 years and has featured three main flavors since 1995: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, introduced in 1900; Hershey’s Special Dark, introduced in 1939; and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme, added in 1995, according to BestProducts.com.

On Wednesday, the company announced the new Hershey’s Gold bar, which features peanuts, pretzels and caramelized crème.

The flavor was launched to celebrate Hershey’s sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The bars will be available nationwide starting Dec. 1, but are already being sold at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pa.

Food & Wine previewed the bar and found it “has a satisfying crunch, while the saltiness of the peanuts and pretzels give the bar a savory taste that isn’t overpowering. One may miss the chocolate foundation that Hershey’s usually provides, but the caramelized crème hasn’t lost the Hershey’s chocolate signature creaminess—it still tastes like a Hershey’s product even if there isn’t any chocolate in it.”

