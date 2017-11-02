Part of Loomer’s Twitter rant
National

She ranted about Muslim Uber drivers after NYC attack. Now she can’t use Uber at all

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 02, 2017 11:20 AM

Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have banned a right-wing activist who went on a Twitter rant concerning the number of Muslim drivers the two companies employ.

It came after Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City. A man identified as a former Uber driver has been charged with the attack.

Laura Loomer said the companies hire “Islamic terrorists” to “drive and kill” in one of her tweets.

Both Uber and Lyft said in emails to Business Insider that Loomer had been barred “for violating the platform’s community guidelines.”

She later confirmed the Uber and Lyft bans and threatened to sue the company, which is based in San Francisco.

Her tweetstorm followed Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City, in which a Muslim man and former Uber driver, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is accused of renting a truck and driving into a crowd in a bicycle lane, killing eight people and injuring 12 more.

Loomer’s bio on Twitter, where she has more than 100,000 followers, says she is an investigative journalist and a former “operative” for Project Veritas, which bills itself as an investigator of public corruption, often taking the form of “sting” operations against media outlets and liberal institutions.

Loomer says she crowdfunds her services as an “investigative journalist.” She said she was trying to get to a New York Police Department press conference, but wouldn’t accept a ride from a Muslim driver, which made her late.

She also advocated for the formation of a ride-hailing app that refused to employ Muslim drivers.

Some have since called for Loomer to be banned from Twitter, whose community guidelines state, “You may not promote violence or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or disease.”

  • NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

    Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen.

