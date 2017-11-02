He hadn’t skied in 32 years. Then virtual reality pulled him out of his wheelchair

More Videos 1:31 Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone Pause 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:52 Petersen says Oregon’s offense still quick under Taggart 1:24 Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 30:27 President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 27:39 Olympia City Council, Position 5 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media

Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media