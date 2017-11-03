National

This thief shot himself in the penis after robbing a hot dog stand, police say

By Matthew Martinez

November 03, 2017

A man who went into a restaurant looking for quick cash left with two self-inflicted gunshot wounds, one to the penis, authorities say.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that 19-year-old Terrion Pouncy pulled a gun on two employees of the Maxwell Street Express on the city’s South Side Tuesday morning, demanding cash. Police responding to the incident found him slumped on the steps of a home across the street from the hot dog stand, unable to flee any further after shooting himself while trying to adjust the .38-caliber pistol he shoved in his waistband. The second shot was to his leg.

Pouncy remained hospitalized Thursday, missing his first court appearance in the case for good measure, according to the Chicago Tribune. He faces two counts of armed robbery for taking the employees’ cell phones and wallets, as well as cash from the business.

According to NBC5 Chicago, Pouncy lives in the same West Pullman neighborhood where the restaurant is located.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Antonetti said in court that one of the employees was handling a bucket full of grease when Pouncy walked into the restaurant and demanded money. As two employees gathered their wallets and money from the cash register, the bucket tipped over and cash went flying, according to the Tribune.

That’s what prompted Pouncy’s panicked getaway attempt.

Police recovered the men’s wallets and the pistol used in the failed stick-up.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

