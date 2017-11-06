More Videos

In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.
National

Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 06, 2017 1:40 PM

A man pretending to talk on a cellphone made it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, jumped onto a luggage carousel, and sprinted onto the tarmac, exclusive video shows.

The footage shows a man casually strolling past an empty security checkpoint at the American Airlines ticket counter and diving into a luggage conveyor belt.

The man ultimately made his way onto the runway and airport ramp.

In a second video, he is seen being chased by an army of airport employees in neon vests.

And in yet another video, the man is seen being handcuffed by police as he lays on the ground.

The footage was provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wished to remain anonymous.

American Airlines officials confirmed that the incident occurred, but referred any questions to police.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to emails Sunday night.

MIA spokesman Marc Henderson said the incident is still under investigation and that it is still unclear if the man was a passenger, employee or scheduled to fly at all.

It was unknown if the man had a weapon.

