Parents at this school can buy armor that makes their kids’ backpacks bullet-resistant

These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts

