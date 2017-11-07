Flatulent suspect forces police to end interrogation. Then he got arrested again

His flatulence stopped one police interrogation, but not a continuing investigation that has resulted in a 24-year-old Kansas City man facing federal gun and drug charges.
Sean A. Sykes Jr., is charged in U.S. District Court possession with intent to sell cocaine and being a felon in possession of three firearms, two of which were reported stolen.
The charges stem from Kansas City police traffic stops on Sept. 1 and Nov. 5, according to court documents.
On Sept. 1, Sykes was in a car that police searched and found a backpack that contained various drugs and two handguns. One of the guns, a .357 Magnum, had been reported stolen out of a car in Independence a few days earlier, according to the documents.
While being questioned, Sykes denied knowing anything about the guns and drugs.
In his report about the interview, the detective wrote that when asked about his address, “Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address.”
“Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview,” the detective wrote.
Charges were not filed at that time.
Then on Nov. 5, police pulled over a car driven by Sykes.
According to the allegations in court documents, police found marijuana and crack cocaine inside the vehicle. They also found a .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen from Overland Park.
Sykes made an initial court appearance Monday and was ordered held in custody pending a hearing later this week to determine if a bond will be set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
