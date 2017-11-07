He taped porn to himself before he challenged a neighbor to a knife fight, police say

An Oklahoma man told police he was in “survivor mode” when he was arrested Sunday after deputies found him with a knife in each hand and pornographic magazines taped to his body, The Ada News reports.
Donald Gene Gaither, 49, of Ada, Okla., was arraigned Monday after he allegedly tried to start a knife fight with his neighbor Sunday, according to The Ada News. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies said Gaither was angry at his neighbor because he thought he’d been kicked out of the trailer park, KXII reports.
His neighbor called police when Gaither allegedly challenged him to the fight. The neighbor told police Gaither was wielding knives and telling him “to come out and get some,” according to the Ada News.
Gaither was “slightly intoxicated” Sunday morning when deputies found him in the trailer park with a knife in each hand and pornographic magazines taped to his stomach, KXII reports. He told deputies that he’d been in prison before and that was a way to protect yourself in a fight.
Magazines are a common source of makeshift body armor in prison, according to a Vice News article called “How to protect yourself from violence in prison.”
“Many layers of the weak paper can be strapped to the torso tight enough to fit under a shirt,” Daniel Genis writes. “Magazines were preferable: I subscribed to nine in prison, and some were better than others.”
Comments