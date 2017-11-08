Danica Roem made history — just not as the first transgender person elected to office

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 2:09 OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful