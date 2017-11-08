For 128 years, a bug stuck in Van Gogh’s painting went unnoticed

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 2:09 OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

