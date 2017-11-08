A driver heard screams of distress from inside the house. But there was no one home

A UPS worker was driving around, making his rounds and delivering packages Monday night when a piercing scream shot through the air. “Help!,” went a cry. “Help me!”
Lee Purdy, the driver, worried that someone might be in some serious trouble, contacted his wife, who contacted the police. Deputies arrived and approached the house. The scene was tense, reported the Oregonian.
But when they entered the home, police discovered the source of the cries wasn’t human. It was a green and yellow parrot named Diego - who was just a little lonely.
“We are happy to report that Diego the parrot was uninjured and in no need of police assistance,” the department wrote on Facebook.
. @UPS driver heard someone yelling "help" inside house. Deputies responded and found the culprit. Thankfully Diego the Parrot was unharmed pic.twitter.com/e5BVG5B5AO— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2017
The owner of the parrot, Susan Baird, told KPTV Diego sometimes says “help” when she leaves the room so she’ll come back and pay attention to him. “When I got the call from the county sheriff, I was very amused because Diego is such a personality,” Baird told the station.
Social media users praised Clackamas law enforcement officers for their swift response to a possible avian emergency.
As a law enforcement officer, you never know what the next call for service might be........— Emergency Response (@ERCG_info) November 7, 2017
People are right..a good story with a good ending, needed. Officer gets the bird..but in a good way.;-)— (@makeart) November 7, 2017
Good on The UPS driver for paying attention and LEOs for responding! Now to teach that birdy some new words— J L (@Spectre_226) November 7, 2017
“Help! Polly dropped a cracker”— AaAa (@AAinPDX) November 7, 2017
It’s not the first time something like this has happened. In 2016, neighbors in the German town of Kaarst called police after they heard what sounded like a child screaming for help, reported The Local. When emergency responders entered the home through a window, they found a parrot.
In 2008, police kicked down the door of a house in New Jersey after hearing what they thought was a woman screaming “Help me!” When they got in the home, they found nothing but a talkative cockatoo, reported the Associated Press.
