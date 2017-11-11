At 96, WWII pilot tells ‘rest of story’ about daring rogue rescue

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 0:42 UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:05 Tumwater's Croft, Timberline's Stevenson sign to play for Division I programs 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:52 Superintendent apologizes for Confederate flag at school 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. kmyers@kcstar.com

