Lee can be seen punching a coach on the sideline during Saturday’s game between Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri State.
Lee can be seen punching a coach on the sideline during Saturday’s game between Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri State. Twitter user @FootballScoop Twitter video screengrab
Lee can be seen punching a coach on the sideline during Saturday’s game between Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri State. Twitter user @FootballScoop Twitter video screengrab

National

Football player punches his own coach twice on the sideline, video shows

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 14, 2017 9:53 AM

A Tennessee State football player was dismissed from the team Saturday and expelled from the school Monday after video showed him punching one of his own coaches on the sideline during a game.

Video from the press box showed senior Latrelle Lee, a defensive end from Dothan, Ala., punching a member of the coaching staff twice in the head on the sideline. The coach crumples to the ground after the second punch, while Lee’s teammates look on.

The Tennesssean identified that coach as Tennessee State’s strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone, whose job it is to keep players back along the sideline, so as not to incur penalties for interfering with officials.

“Tennessee State has removed a student-athlete for an incident which occurred during the football team’s game versus Southeast Missouri State in Hale Stadium,” according to a university statement released to McClatchy. “The occurrence took place during Saturday’s contest. The player was immediately dismissed from the sideline by head coach Rod Reed for improper misconduct. University officials were informed and as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday the student has been withdrawn from school.”

The statement did not mention Lee’s name or the specific nature of the incident.

“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students,” Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips said in the statement. “We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.”

The Nashville Police Department referred questions about any possible charges stemming from the incident to Tennessee State University police. TSU police referred inquiries to the campus’ media relations department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video