'It’s not close': This NYC official sided with Chicago in the pizza debate

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 14, 2017 12:58 PM

What happens when the press secretary for the mayor of New York City admits his love for Chicago-style pizza?

People take notice.

Over the weekend, Eric Phillips tweeted a photo from Chicago’s Pequod’s Pizza. “This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close,” he wrote.

The tweet was picked up by press in both cities.

The New York Post called Phillips “a seemingly clueless Midwest native” and interviewed a disgusted New York pizza tour guide (which is an actual job).

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and it’s rare that an opinion can be wrong — but this is one of those rare cases,” tour guide Scott Wiener told the Post.

The Chicago Sun-Times interviewed Phillips, who pulled no punches about his pizza loyalties.

“Like Chicagoans, New Yorkers appreciate honesty and authenticity,” Phillips said in an email to the Sun-Times. “We don’t like phonies, so I try not to be one.”

According to the Sun-Times, Phillips said he eats a lot of New York pizza. “I’ve lived in NYC for 12+ years. The flat, foldable, salt-less pizza is fine,” he told the Sun-Times. “It’s not as good as Chicago pizza. It’s like salisbury steak vs. actual steak. Sorry.”

The Chicago Tribune gave the whole debate its own online Twitter poll. Chicago is winning that one.

This is not the first time the de Blasio administration has found itself in this kind of pizza controversy. In 2014, the mayor was caught on video eating his pizza with a knife and fork, a clear violation of proper New York etiquette. The Daily News dubbed it Forkgate and accused the mayor of eating his pizza like a tourist. Jon Stewart forced the mayor to explain himself on “The Daily Show.”

It should be noted that while New York and Chicago seem to dominate the pizza debate, other cities do have their own pizza styles. Series Eats has this list of regional pizzas, including St. Louis-style, which is made with thin yeast-less cracker crust and various processed cheeses and cut into squares or rectangles. Yum?

