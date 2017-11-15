Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 2:14 911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.' 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 3:16 Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 6:35 Police won't face assault charges after body cameras catch bloody beating of homeless man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

