Suddenly disabled, unable to work and need benefits? Prepare for financial ruin first

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 3:16 Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 6:35 Police won't face assault charges after body cameras catch bloody beating of homeless man 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com