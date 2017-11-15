Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 2:49 Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 0:52 Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor. A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

