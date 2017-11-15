Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

A fireball streaked across the Arizona sky Wednesday night and several people in and around Phoenix caught the moment on video.
Among the cameras to capture the event was a City of Phoenix camera stationed at City Hall. The footage shows the white light above skyline.
Laurence Garvie, curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, told the Arizona Republic the light was likely a bolide meteor. “I’m going to guess about 5 feet across. It broke up quite quickly,” Garvie told the newspaper.
A video posted on Twitter by @LRonanC shows video of the meteor from what appears to be a security camera.
Did anyone else see this tonight in Phoenix, AZ? #meteor ? pic.twitter.com/SeJlZaP9tW— LRC (@LRonanC) November 15, 2017
