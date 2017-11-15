Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 2:49

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime'

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

  • Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

    A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.
A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

National

Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 15, 2017 12:43 PM

A fireball streaked across the Arizona sky Wednesday night and several people in and around Phoenix caught the moment on video.

Among the cameras to capture the event was a City of Phoenix camera stationed at City Hall. The footage shows the white light above skyline.

Laurence Garvie, curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, told the Arizona Republic the light was likely a bolide meteor. “I’m going to guess about 5 feet across. It broke up quite quickly,” Garvie told the newspaper.

A video posted on Twitter by @LRonanC shows video of the meteor from what appears to be a security camera.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 2:49

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime'

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:52

Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video