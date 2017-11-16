Tax writers, including DelBene, to benefit from estate tax changes, but she voted against plan

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:24 Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 8:25 Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now. You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now. Maureen Chowdhury and Meta Viers/McClatchy

