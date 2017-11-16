Democratic Senator Al Franken groped and kissed me without consent, news anchor says

A Los Angeles radio anchor has accused Democratic Sen. Al Franken of groping and kissing her without her consent.
Leeann Tweeden, a morning news anchor for KABC, wrote Thursday that Franken “mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth” when they were rehearsing in 2006 for a skit they were going to perform for soldiers overseas.
She said Franken wrote in a kiss for the skit, but that she “figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd.”
But still, Tweeden alleges, Franken was adamant that they practice the skit beforehand, despite her refusing multiple times. Finally, she relented — and that’s when Tweeden said Franken went in for the aggressive kiss that was more than she expected.
“I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time,” Tweeden wrote. “I walked away. All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth.
“I felt disgusted and violated.”
Tweeden said she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged incident, but later looked at photographs of the trip given to her by a photographer after returning to the United States.
In it, Tweeden found a picture of Franken fondling her breasts while she was asleep.
“I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep,” she wrote. “I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?
“… I wanted to shout my story to the world with a megaphone to anyone who would listen, but even as angry as I was, I was worried about the potential backlash and damage going public might have on my career as a broadcaster,” she continued. “But that was then, this is now. I’m no longer afraid.”
Franken denied the allegations regarding the skit, and apologized for the photograph, in a statement.
“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” the statement read. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”
That allegation of sexual assault and harassment comes amid a wave of similar accusations against high-profile entertainers and politicians.
According to NBC News, over 80 women have come forward to allege that producer Harvey Weinstein either sexually assaulted, harassed or raped them. Since then, there have been accusations leveled against NBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin (12 accusers), director James Toback (at least 238 accusers), director Brett Ratner (6 accusers) and actor Kevin Spacey, NBC reported.
Six women have so far accused Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Alabama’s open Senate seat, of sexual harassment, with five of them alleging it happened while they were in their teens.
The youngest accuser said she was just 14 at the time, according to The Washington Post.
