Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and money at a pot dispensary disguised as The Citadel Church of La Puente.
It looked like a church, but it was weed they worshipped

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 16, 2017 02:18 PM

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discovered there was more than just prayer happening at The Citadel Church of La Puente.

Deputies served a warrant on the church on Wednesday, arresting three people and seizing somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of marijuana, cannabis edibles and other products, according to a press released from the department.

The bust came after a three week investigation of the “church,” which was operating as a dispensary and selling marijuana and marijuana wax along with various marijuana packaging and edibles such as chocolate bars, according to the report. The church had a business license issued by the city of La Puente, but it was for cell phone repair, according to the report.

The Citadel Church of La Puente can easily be found on the site weedmaps.com, where it is a verified seller. Along with an extensive menu, the church has “daily specials.”

“We the assemblage Citadel Church of La Puente believe in God, and thus we aim to make room for people of all backgrounds requiring adherence to any religious belief. Join us as we rejoice, confess, receive forgiveness, and serve,” reads its bio on weedmaps.

While mixing religion with the sale of cannabis might seem odd, the Citadel Church is not alone.

The Sisters of the Valley make and sell a variety cannabis infused salves and lotions and tinctures, according to CNN. The California business has no official connection to the Catholic Church, but the sisters who run the business wear habits and modest clothing and look to “respect the breadth and depth of the gifts of Mother Earth, working to bridge the gap between Her and her suffering people,” according to CNN.

For his part, Pope Francis went on the record on marijuana in 2014. He doesn’t like it.

