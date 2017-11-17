Yes, our pilots made this ‘absolutely unacceptable’ sky drawing, Navy admits

Ramone Duran said he was running errands in Okanogan, Washington, when he looked up and saw it.
Up in the sky, there was a jet that seemed to be drawing what looked like a penis with its contrails, he told The Spokesman-Review.
“After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing,” said Duran, who added the controversial drawing was finished five minutes after he first noticed it. “It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that.”
Anahi Torres took to Twitter, sharing an image of the phallic-shaped trail that went up around noon Thursday.
She called it “the most monumental thing to happen in (Okanogan).”
The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj— Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017
And now, we know who is responsible for the artwork: a crew from the U.S. Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, according to KREM2.
“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards,” it said in a statement to the TV station, “and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”
And while KREM2 reports many people complained about the skydrawing, it learned that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t do anything because officials there said they “cannot police morality.”
Others just enjoyed the view.
this is ART. So much beauty, and elegance— Vero :) (@verooncia_) November 17, 2017
That was precision flying! These pilots shouldn't be punished, they should be promoted to the Blue Angels.— Scott (@MkUSASteakAgain) November 17, 2017
I don't see the harm, it's clearly a 180 and a perfect figure eight!!! #gonavy— Warpig_mahalo (@Warpig_mahalo) November 17, 2017
I love it. Makes me proud to be a Washingtonian— April Sundine (@SundineApril) November 17, 2017
