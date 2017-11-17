Screenshot from Twitter
Yes, our pilots made this ‘absolutely unacceptable’ sky drawing, Navy admits

By Josh Magness

November 17, 2017 09:01 AM

Ramone Duran said he was running errands in Okanogan, Washington, when he looked up and saw it.

Up in the sky, there was a jet that seemed to be drawing what looked like a penis with its contrails, he told The Spokesman-Review.

“After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing,” said Duran, who added the controversial drawing was finished five minutes after he first noticed it. “It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that.”

Anahi Torres took to Twitter, sharing an image of the phallic-shaped trail that went up around noon Thursday.

She called it “the most monumental thing to happen in (Okanogan).”

And now, we know who is responsible for the artwork: a crew from the U.S. Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, according to KREM2.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards,” it said in a statement to the TV station, “and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

And while KREM2 reports many people complained about the skydrawing, it learned that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t do anything because officials there said they “cannot police morality.”

Others just enjoyed the view.

