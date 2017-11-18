A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 8:25 Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

