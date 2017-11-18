He wanted to go to the strip club — so his baby and toddler had to wait in the car, cops say

Here’s something not to do when you want to get your strip club fix on: Leave the kids in the car.
A Fort Myers man somehow missed that memo on Nov. 10 when he went inside Scarlett’s Cabaret, which touts itself as “Ft. Myers No. 1 Gentlemen’s Club” in red letters on a sign out front.
Willie Lee Jordan Jr. was charged with two counts of child neglect for leaving a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old toddler in the backseat of his SUV while he was inside the strip club, Fort Myers’ WINK News reports.
Strip club management heard that there were unattended children in a vehicle in the parking lot, stopped the dancers, and made an announcement inside the club. Probably not what customers who are more accustomed to hearing Mötley Crüe’s ode to strip clubs, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” expected.
A patron heard the baby crying and helped the older child unlock the car, along with staff, Miami’s NBC6 reported.
“I walked over to the vehicle and there seems to be an infant, a 3-month old boy who is not strapped in the car seat … upside down, his head is where his feet should be, butt up in the air,” Scarlett’s general manager Christopher Mays told WINK.
“It’s devastating that people can do that to children. It really opens your eyes to what goes on in this world, how nasty things can be,” Mays told WINK.
Fort Myers Police Department officers arrested Jordan, who told officers he was inside the club for only about a minute. Mays countered that the man was inside much longer, about 30 to 40 minutes.
“God only knows how much longer an upside down infant has in a car seat,” Mays told WBBH-TV.
Jordan, 23, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond. His court date is set for Dec. 11.
He’s not the first man in Fort Myers to put ogling strippers ahead of watching over children. In 2013, Andrew Sosa, then-21, was charged with child neglect for leaving a 4-month-old baby inside a car for three hours while he sat inside a strip club. The baby was treated for dehydration.
