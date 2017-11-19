She says she was sold for sex in 20 states – to doctors, lawyers and cops

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:19 Thurber's graduation 2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 3:32 Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor 2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues. Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues. Domingo Ramirez Jr. ramirez@star-telegram.com

Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues. Domingo Ramirez Jr. ramirez@star-telegram.com